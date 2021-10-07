Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) & Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71% Vaso 6.47% 80.89% 9.45%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuwellis and Vaso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Vaso.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Vaso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.75 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.19 Vaso $69.85 million 0.18 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis.

Risk and Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Vaso shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Vaso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaso beats Nuwellis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

