Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $6.96

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.30. Vaxart shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 13,078 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $889.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

