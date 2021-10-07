VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $770.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.04.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

