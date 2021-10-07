VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, VeChain has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $7.23 billion and $487.78 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00016319 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003316 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

