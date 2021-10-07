Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Hits $17.64 on Major Exchanges

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $17.64 or 0.00032635 BTC on major exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and $8.43 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00050049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00233433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00103974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars.

