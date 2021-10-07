Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 433.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,544 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 427.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,037 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 42.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after acquiring an additional 916,550 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,006,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.46 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

