Verasity Hits Market Cap of $187.83 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $187.83 million and approximately $64.56 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00075681 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

