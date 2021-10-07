Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 749.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Verint Systems worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,530,000 after buying an additional 119,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -168.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

