Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Veritiv worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.27. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

