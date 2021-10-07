Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.25. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 69,746 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after acquiring an additional 233,796 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 801,877 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after buying an additional 503,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

