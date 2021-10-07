Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

VRT opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

