Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 14,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.