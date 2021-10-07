Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWDRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

