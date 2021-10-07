Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.50. 1,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Viad has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a market cap of $952.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

