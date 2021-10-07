Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $445,854. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.