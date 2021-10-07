Viberate Price Up 54.4% Over Last Week (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and $3.27 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00227599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00104424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

