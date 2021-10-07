Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.20.

Vicor stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.82 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $146.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,818,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,181,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,656,788 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

