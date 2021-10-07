Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,342 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,630,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $75.24 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

