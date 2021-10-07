Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 298.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $212.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

