Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 39,743 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.