Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $198.21 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

