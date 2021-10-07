Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 92 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $325.19 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

