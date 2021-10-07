View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares traded down 2.4% on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. View traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.31. 1,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,273,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth approximately $489,836,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get View alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.