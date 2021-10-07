Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 5,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
