Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 5,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

