Village Farms International, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $685.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.25 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

