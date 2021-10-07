Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$10.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$863.34 million and a P/E ratio of -127.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$6.05 and a 12-month high of C$25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.56.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
