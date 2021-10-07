Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$10.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$863.34 million and a P/E ratio of -127.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$6.05 and a 12-month high of C$25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.56.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.