Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Up 35.6% in September

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,340,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 15,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBIG opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Vinco Ventures has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

