Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $20,610,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $6,212,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000.

NYSE VEI opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Vine Energy has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

