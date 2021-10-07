Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives 14.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

VWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates stock traded up 0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 10.10. 217,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,276. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 8.88 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $161,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.