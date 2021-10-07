Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,585 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,177 shares of company stock valued at $5,957,815. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

