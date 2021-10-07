Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.01.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.48. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vista Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 117.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Gold by 112.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

