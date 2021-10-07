Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

VVNT stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

