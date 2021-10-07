Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

VYNT stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Vyant Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 212.30%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Hansen acquired 20,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John A. Roberts acquired 10,406 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $114,418 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $70,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

