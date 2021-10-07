Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WBA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.88.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,949,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

