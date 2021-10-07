Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.32. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $119.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

