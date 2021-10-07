Warburg Research Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €72.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.04 ($85.93).

Scout24 stock opened at €57.50 ($67.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.39. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €58.56 ($68.89) and a 1-year high of €77.25 ($90.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €68.64 and a 200-day moving average of €68.30.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

