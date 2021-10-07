Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $9.52 Million Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

