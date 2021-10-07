Wasatch Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 313,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 94.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 94,234 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 67.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 56,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,696 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 38.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.52 million and a PE ratio of 92.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

