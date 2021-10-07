Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,524 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VIA optronics were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VIA optronics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 341,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VIAO opened at $7.98 on Thursday. VIA optronics AG has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $180.78 million and a PE ratio of -20.46.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

