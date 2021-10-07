Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 12,488 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 971.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $292.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.75. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

