Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,231 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.38% of MasterCraft Boat worth $26,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $4,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.18. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

