Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 255,222 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of AtriCure worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,880 shares of company stock worth $5,242,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.