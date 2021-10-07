Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $281.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $271.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Watsco has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

