Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Wayside Technology Group worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSTG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $31.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.