Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report sales of $295.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.00 million and the highest is $297.40 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of WBS opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

