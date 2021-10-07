Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dorman Products (DORM)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/1/2021 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/23/2021 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/17/2021 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/6/2021 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2021 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/26/2021 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Dorman Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/11/2021 – Dorman Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ DORM opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $113.13.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
