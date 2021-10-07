Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.