Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.76. The company had a trading volume of 835,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $200.03 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,343,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 21.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

