Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $176.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.29.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $173.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,521,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

