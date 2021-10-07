Wells Fargo & Company Increases HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $35.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HFC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth $4,769,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 255.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 25.8% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

